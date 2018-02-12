Suns' Josh Gray: Signs second 10-day contract with Suns
Gray signed a second 10-day contract with the Suns on Monday.
With the Suns' backcourt depth depleted from injury, Gray was immediately forced into a prominent role with the Suns, playing nearly 18 minutes per game on his first 10-day contract. His numbers weren't overly impressive, however, as the point guard shot just 30 percent from the field en route to averaging 6.8 points, 3.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game. So, while he'll be around for another 10 days in Phoenix, Gray can safely be avoided in all fantasy contests for now.
