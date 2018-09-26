Jackson is hoping to improve as a three-point shooter this season.

The second-year wing said he'd like to improve his three-point efficiency by five percentage points, which would be a tangible leap but still a number that leaves plenty to be desired. Jackson shot just 26.3 percent from beyond the arc as a rookie last season, dragging his overall field goal percentage down to just 41.7 percent. Outside shooting wasn't exactly a strength of Jackson's coming out of Kansas, but considering he's also a poor free throw shooter (63.4% FT), he'll need to improve from beyond the arc to become a more viable fantasy commodity in formats that value shooting efficiency.