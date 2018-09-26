Suns' Josh Jackson: Aiming to improve outside shot
Jackson is hoping to improve as a three-point shooter this season.
The second-year wing said he'd like to improve his three-point efficiency by five percentage points, which would be a tangible leap but still a number that leaves plenty to be desired. Jackson shot just 26.3 percent from beyond the arc as a rookie last season, dragging his overall field goal percentage down to just 41.7 percent. Outside shooting wasn't exactly a strength of Jackson's coming out of Kansas, but considering he's also a poor free throw shooter (63.4% FT), he'll need to improve from beyond the arc to become a more viable fantasy commodity in formats that value shooting efficiency.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...