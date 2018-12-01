Jackson finished with 10 points (5-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 99-85 loss to the Magic.

Jackson replaced T.J. Warren in the starting lineup for Friday's game, coming within one rebound of a double-double. The line looks nice on the surface but he shot just 5-of-21 from the field and missed his only free-throw. Jackson has some of the tools to be able to have fantasy value but at this stage appears more of a negative than a positive. He should only be rostered in deep leagues until he manages to work on his decision making.