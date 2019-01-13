Suns' Josh Jackson: Another impressive performance in win
Jackson tallied 15 points (6-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 102-93 victory over Phoenix.
Jackson scored in double-digits for the sixth straight game Saturday, continuing to fill in admirably for the injured Devin Booker (back). Jackson's numbers across the six games have been impressive across the board, even shooting the ball well, aside from this most recent performance. His role upon Bookers return will likely reduce but he has certainly done enough to warrant additional playing time moving forward.
More News
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...