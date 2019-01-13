Jackson tallied 15 points (6-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 102-93 victory over Phoenix.

Jackson scored in double-digits for the sixth straight game Saturday, continuing to fill in admirably for the injured Devin Booker (back). Jackson's numbers across the six games have been impressive across the board, even shooting the ball well, aside from this most recent performance. His role upon Bookers return will likely reduce but he has certainly done enough to warrant additional playing time moving forward.