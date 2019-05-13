Suns' Josh Jackson: Arrested in Miami
Jackson was arrested at a music festival in Miami over the weekend and charged with resisting arrest, Andy Slater of 640 The Hurricane in Miami reports.
Jackson allegedly attempted to enter a VIP area without clearance and was eventually apprehended by police, after which he attempted to flea the scene. At this point, it's unclear if Jackson will face any additional discipline from the league or the Suns.
