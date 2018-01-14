Suns' Josh Jackson: Available to play Sunday
Jackson (hip) is available to play in Sunday's game against the Pacers, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Jackson missed Friday's game against the Rockets due to a right hip strain, but after practicing Saturday, the rookie will be all good to go for Sunday's matchup with Indiana. Danuel House will likely return to a very minimal role off the bench with Jackson's return to the lineup.
