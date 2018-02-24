Jackson accounted for 19 points (8-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes in Friday's 128-117 loss to the Clippers.

The rookie has handled his recent move back to the bench in fine fashion, as he's now averaged 20.5 points on 54.5 percent shooting (18-for-33) over his first two games on the second unit. Jackson's usage has essentially been the same as that of a starter during that pair of contests, a trend that projects to keep his fantasy production and stock robust if it endures. The one aspect of Friday's line to monitor for fantasy owners is the minutes column, as Jackson did log his lowest amount of playing time since Jan. 28.