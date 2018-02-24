Suns' Josh Jackson: Bench-high scoring total in loss
Jackson accounted for 19 points (8-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes in Friday's 128-117 loss to the Clippers.
The rookie has handled his recent move back to the bench in fine fashion, as he's now averaged 20.5 points on 54.5 percent shooting (18-for-33) over his first two games on the second unit. Jackson's usage has essentially been the same as that of a starter during that pair of contests, a trend that projects to keep his fantasy production and stock robust if it endures. The one aspect of Friday's line to monitor for fantasy owners is the minutes column, as Jackson did log his lowest amount of playing time since Jan. 28.
More News
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Continues to thrive despite move back to bench•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Shifting back to bench Wednesday•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Goes for 20 points in loss•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Scores 13 in Wednesday's loss•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Double-doubles in Tuesday's loss•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Keeps upping the ante in Sunday's loss•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...