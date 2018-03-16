Suns' Josh Jackson: Bench-leading scoring total in loss
Jackson tallied 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes in Thursday's 116-88 loss to the Jazz.
The rookie moved back to the bench but continued his strong play, with his scoring total leading the second unit. Jackson seems to have emerged from a two-game funk earlier in the month when he'd shot a combined 2-for-14 and tallied a meager nine combined points against the Heat and Thunder. Factoring in Thursday's production, he's bounced back to drain 46.2 percent of his 26 attempts over the subsequent pair of contests, leading to an average of 18.0 points per game over that span. His role figures to remain ample and steady through the balance of the regular season whether or not he's deployed as a starter.
More News
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...