Jackson tallied 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes in Thursday's 116-88 loss to the Jazz.

The rookie moved back to the bench but continued his strong play, with his scoring total leading the second unit. Jackson seems to have emerged from a two-game funk earlier in the month when he'd shot a combined 2-for-14 and tallied a meager nine combined points against the Heat and Thunder. Factoring in Thursday's production, he's bounced back to drain 46.2 percent of his 26 attempts over the subsequent pair of contests, leading to an average of 18.0 points per game over that span. His role figures to remain ample and steady through the balance of the regular season whether or not he's deployed as a starter.