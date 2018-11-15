Suns' Josh Jackson: Breaks out of slump in win
Jackson posted 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 22 minutes in the Suns' 116-96 win over the Spurs on Wednesday.
Mired in a season-long offensive funk, Jackson broke out nicely Wednesday. The second-year wing's scoring haul not only led the second unit, it also marked his best point total since the opening game of the campaign versus the Mavericks. Jackson's lack of production is largely centered on his drop in involvement on the offensive end (7.3 shot attempts per game, compared to 12.1 during his rookie season), but he remedied that matter Wednesday by putting up a season-high 13 attempts.
