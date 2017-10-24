Suns' Josh Jackson: Career-high scoring total in win
Jackson poured in 15 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added five rebounds, one assist and two steals across 24 minutes in Monday's 117-115 win over the Kings.
The 2017 fourth overall pick had hit double digits in the scoring column in his first three games, but he'd shot no better than 40.0 percent in any of those contests. He was much sharper Monday, considering he drained 75 percent of his eight attempts. Jackson's rebound total was also a new career high, and given the change at head coach, he could be in for an even more expanded role moving forward.
