Jackson had 18 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 111-99 loss to the Clippers.

Jackson continued to impress Wednesday, doing a bit of everything in the loss. He has turned his season around over the past month, emerging as one of the better rookies this season. He has some concerns around his efficiency, as do many rookies, but despite that, he should be owned in standard leagues.