Suns' Josh Jackson: Cleared to play Saturday
Jackson (toe) will play Saturday against the Timberwolves, Bob Young of the Athletic reports.
Jackson emerged from Thursday's win over the Mavericks with a sprained toe, putting his status for Saturday's game into question. After going through morning shootaround, Jackson is feeling good enough to take the floor. Over the past nine games, he's averaged 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals in 29.4 minutes.
