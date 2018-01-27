Suns' Josh Jackson: Comes off bench to contribute 18 points
Jackson produced 18 points (7-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes during Friday's 107-85 loss to the Knicks.
The rookie is in a frustrating position as his talented play is restricted to playing for the second unit, which limits his production and value as a fantasy prospect. Only an extended injury to Devin Booker or T.J. Warren will change this trend in the short-term, but he has obvious potential in dynasty formats as a future breakout player and holds some value in deeper seasonal leagues.
