Suns' Josh Jackson: Coming off bench Thursday
Jackson is coming off the bench for Thursday's contest against the Jazz, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
With the Suns significantly more healthy than they've been lately, Jackson will head back to his usual bench spot. In that role this season, he's averaged 10.6 points and 4.3 rebounds in 21.5 minutes.
More News
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...