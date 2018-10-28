Jackson posted eight points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-6 FT), three assists, three rebounds and three steals in 23 minutes during Saturday's 117-96 loss to the Grizzlies.

It's difficult to fill Devin Booker's (hamstring) shoes, and Jackson fell way short in achieving that goal on Saturday. His seven turnovers were a career-high for Jackson and played a key part in his inability to get anything going. While this game might be an aberration for him, the Suns would love to have Booker back sooner rather than later.