Suns' Josh Jackson: Confirmed starter Wednesday
Jackson has officially been confirmed a starter for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Grizzlies play-by-play announcer Eric Hasseltine reports.
After T.J. Warren (tailbone) was downgraded to doubtful earlier Wednesday, the Suns announced Jackson would likely start in his place, so this was the expected move all along. The move to the top unit will likely afford Jackson a 30-plus minute workload and he should see an uptick in production for as long as Warren is held out.
