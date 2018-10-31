Suns' Josh Jackson: Considered probable Wednesday
Jackson (toe) is considered probable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Jackson popped up on the injury report with a toe issue, but the expectation at this point is he'll be able to play through the injury. With Devin Booker (hamstring) out of action, Jackson could be set for increased minutes.
