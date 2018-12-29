Suns' Josh Jackson: Continues producing off bench
Jackson managed nine points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes in the Suns' 118-102 loss to the Thunder on Friday.
Jackson's scoring total paced the second unit, and his overall production served as an extension of a productive stretch. The second-year wing came into Friday's game having scored in double digits in four of the prior five contests, and although he just failed to get there against the Thunder due to poor shooting, he offered serviceable contributions on the boards. Factoring in Friday's production, the 21-year-old is averaging 10.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals across 27.1 minutes in 14 December contests.
