Suns' Josh Jackson: Continues to thrive despite move back to bench
Jackson delivered 22 points (10-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 107-97 loss to the Jazz.
The rookie's move back the second unit due to the return of Devin Booker (hip) was ultimately a non-issue, as Jackson saw just as much time as Booker did in the starting five and was blistering-hot from the field. The 21-year-old's outing was especially a welcome sight, considering he'd suffered through a 4-for-18 shooting night against the Warriors on Monday night. Jackson's recent surge in production looks to be the real deal, as he's now reached or eclipsed the 20-point mark in six of the last nine games and is averaging 17.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 blocks through seven February contests. It remains to be seen if Jackson's return to the bench will put much of a dent in his production, but Wednesday's results certainly don't hint at that coming to pass.
