Suns' Josh Jackson: Could play Wednesday
Jackson (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Washington, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Jackson has been on the shelf for the previous two matchups due to a right ankle sprain, but head coach Igor Kokoskov is hopeful that Jackson will be ready to return in time for Wednesday's contest. The Suns should have a better idea on his status following morning shootaround.
