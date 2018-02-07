Play

Jackson posted 16 points (7-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 112-93 loss to the Lakers.

The rookie's surge continues, with Tuesday's effort representing his fifth straight double-digit scoring effort and seventh in the last eight games overall. Jackson's rebounding total also equaled a career high and helped round out his line on a night when he shot under 40.0 percent for the third time in the last five games. The 2017 fourth overall pick appears to have the starting two-guard spot locked down for the time being and is rewarding fantasy owners that stuck with him through the inconsistent start to his career.

