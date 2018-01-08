Suns' Josh Jackson: Double-doubles in win
Jackson posted 17 points (7-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, five assists, and a blocked shot in 31 minutes during Sunday's 114-100 win over the Thunder.
Despite T.J. Warren's return to the starting lineup, Jackson still excelled in a reserve role. The rookie is currently averaging 9.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game but his productivity will likely rise as the Suns shift their focus towards the young talent that is vital in their rebuilding effort. Jackson is worth a stash in deeper leagues and as a GPP option in daily formats.
