Jackson is dealing with a right hip strain and is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Rockets, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

It's unclear exactly when Jackson picked up the injury, as he played a full 30 minutes during Sunday's matchup with the Thunder. However, it's apparently giving him enough discomfort that he'll be given a doubtful designation heading into Friday's contest. Barring a surprise recovery, look for Jackson to sit out and target Sunday's matchup with the Pacers for a return, though in the meantime, Troy Daniels should see a hefty workload off the bench on wing. Jared Dudley could also pick up some added minutes.