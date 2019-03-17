Jackson finished with 19 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal across 33 minutes in the Suns' win over the Pelicans on Saturday.

It was Jackson's most productive outing in over a month, as he's done little with his 20-plus minutes per night recently. Jackson drained a desperation three in the waning seconds of overtime to tie the game which the Suns went on to win. Jackson isn't a reliable fantasy option right now, even with an established role off the bench.