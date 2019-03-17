Suns' Josh Jackson: Drains clutch three in overtime win
Jackson finished with 19 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal across 33 minutes in the Suns' win over the Pelicans on Saturday.
It was Jackson's most productive outing in over a month, as he's done little with his 20-plus minutes per night recently. Jackson drained a desperation three in the waning seconds of overtime to tie the game which the Suns went on to win. Jackson isn't a reliable fantasy option right now, even with an established role off the bench.
More News
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Remains on second unit Sunday•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Heads to bench Friday•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Terrible outing Wednesday•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Turns in another quality line•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Fills box score in Wednesday's loss•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Scores 25 points in Monday's loss•
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...