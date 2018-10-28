Suns' Josh Jackson: Draws start Sunday
Jackson will start at shooting guard Sunday against the Thunder, Duane Rankin of AZ Central reports.
Jackson gets the spot start for the injured Devin Booker, who's dealing with a hamstring issue. Jackon is averaging 8.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists through five games this season.
More News
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Commits seven turnovers in spot start•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Starting at shooting guard•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Expected to start for Booker•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Potential move on the cards•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Shines off bench in opener•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Will open season in bench role•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...