Suns' Josh Jackson: Draws start Wednesday
Jackson will start Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Trail Blazers, Jack Magruder of FanRagSports reports.
The Suns are going with a smaller lineup with Alex Len (ankle) unavailable off the bench, so Jackson will slide in to start while Marquese Chriss opens the game on the bench. It's unclear if this lineup is matchup based or something that coach Earl Watson will stick moving forward, so it will be worth monitoring the team's lineups over the next few games. In the meantime, the 2017 first-rounder should see plenty of run in his NBA debut.
