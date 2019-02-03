Jackson ended with 25 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-9 FT), three steals, two rebounds, and two assists in 37 minutes during Saturday's 118-110 loss to the Hawks.

Jackson had his more productive game in almost two weeks, finishing with 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting. His field-goal percentage has been up and down over the past few games, ranging from 20 percent to 75 percent. His accuracy from the charity stripe is much the same leaving him as a borderline standard league option, at least until T.J. Warren returns to the lineup.