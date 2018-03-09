Suns' Josh Jackson: Exits with knee injury Thursday
Jackson will not return to Thursday's contest against the Thunder due to a left knee injury, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports. He'll finish with six points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 13 minutes.
The severity of the injury is unclear, but it's enough to keep him out of the second half of Thursday's contest. Jackson should tentatively be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets.
