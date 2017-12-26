Suns' Josh Jackson: Expected to move back to bench
Jackson will likely move back to the bench Tuesday against the Grizzlies, Scott Bordow of AZCentral.com reports.
The Suns are expecting to get Devin Booker back from injury Tuesday, and if that's the case, he'll return to the starting five and push the rookie back to the bench. Jackson has started the last nine games in Booker's place and has averaged 25.1 minutes per game over that span. He continues to struggle as a shooter, however, converting just 27.3 percent of his threes and 36.4 percent of his field goals over the last nine contests. Assuming Booker returns, expect Jackson to see closer to 20 minutes on most nights, as was the case prior to Booker's injury.
