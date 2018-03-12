Jackson (knee) participated in practice Monday and has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.

Jackson was held out of Saturday's game with a left knee injury, but it apparently wasn't anything overly serious, as he's slated to rejoin the lineup following just a one-game layoff. With Devin Booker (triceps) and T.J. Warren (back) also expected to return to the lineup, Jackson will likely have to settle for a bench role on the wing. That said, the Suns are not going to make the playoffs, so look for the rookie to get as much playing time as possible down the stretch as long as he can stay healthy.