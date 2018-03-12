Suns' Josh Jackson: Expected to play Tuesday
Jackson (knee) participated in practice Monday and has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Scott Bordow of the Arizona Republic reports.
Jackson was held out of Saturday's game with a left knee injury, but it apparently wasn't anything overly serious, as he's slated to rejoin the lineup following just a one-game layoff. With Devin Booker (triceps) and T.J. Warren (back) also expected to return to the lineup, Jackson will likely have to settle for a bench role on the wing. That said, the Suns are not going to make the playoffs, so look for the rookie to get as much playing time as possible down the stretch as long as he can stay healthy.
More News
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Questionable Saturday•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: MRI reveals no structural damage•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Exits with knee injury Thursday•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Will pick up spot start Thursday•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Scores three points in 29 minutes•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...