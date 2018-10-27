Suns' Josh Jackson: Expected to start for Booker
Jackson is expected to start in place of Devin Booker (hamstring) Saturday against the Grizzlies, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Jackson makes the most sense to replace Booker, and assuming that is ultimately the case, he should be in for a slight increase in playing time. Jackson hasn't topped 25 minutes in three of the Suns' four games thus far, but he'll have a good chance to eclipse the 30-minute plateau Saturday. In Wednesday's loss to the Lakers, Jackson played 25 minutes and finished with 10 points, four assists, two rebounds and four turnovers.
More News
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Potential move on the cards•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Shines off bench in opener•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Will open season in bench role•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Flashes improved shot in loss•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Struggles with shot in win•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Flashes hot hand in preseason opener•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...