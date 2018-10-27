Jackson is expected to start in place of Devin Booker (hamstring) Saturday against the Grizzlies, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Jackson makes the most sense to replace Booker, and assuming that is ultimately the case, he should be in for a slight increase in playing time. Jackson hasn't topped 25 minutes in three of the Suns' four games thus far, but he'll have a good chance to eclipse the 30-minute plateau Saturday. In Wednesday's loss to the Lakers, Jackson played 25 minutes and finished with 10 points, four assists, two rebounds and four turnovers.