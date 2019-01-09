Jackson managed 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, and three steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 115-111 win over the Kings.

Jackson drew the start in place of Devin Booker (back) and filled up the stat sheet, scoring in double figures for the fourth straight game while handing out at least four assists for the third time in the last four games. Jackson stepped up when Booker left Sunday's loss to the Hornets, and remained aggressive in this one. With that being said, once Booker returns, Jackson's value could take a hit, as the sophomore operates best with the ball in his hands (which likely won't happen as much when Booker is back).