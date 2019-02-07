Suns' Josh Jackson: Fills box score in Wednesday's loss
Jackson managed 27 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven assists, five steals, and four rebounds in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 116-88 loss to the Jazz.
Jackson finished with a career high in steals and filled up the stat sheet with Devin Booker (hamstring) and T.J. Warren (ankle) sidelined. Jackson and Deandre Ayton were the only Suns to hoist more than 10 field goal attempts in this one. Meanwhile, Booker and Warren could both return in the near future, though the team has no incentive to rush them back until they are fully healthy given their position in the standings. Until those two return, Jackson is likely to keep asserting himself more than usual.
More News
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...