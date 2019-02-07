Jackson managed 27 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven assists, five steals, and four rebounds in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 116-88 loss to the Jazz.

Jackson finished with a career high in steals and filled up the stat sheet with Devin Booker (hamstring) and T.J. Warren (ankle) sidelined. Jackson and Deandre Ayton were the only Suns to hoist more than 10 field goal attempts in this one. Meanwhile, Booker and Warren could both return in the near future, though the team has no incentive to rush them back until they are fully healthy given their position in the standings. Until those two return, Jackson is likely to keep asserting himself more than usual.