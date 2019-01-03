Suns' Josh Jackson: Fills up stat sheet in loss
Jackson supplied 16 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 132-127 loss to the 76ers.
Jackson continues to come off the bench but earned more minutes than three starters (T.J. Warren, Mikal Bridges, De'Anthony Melton), with Warren committing five fouls and the rookies struggling to make an impact. Jackson has mostly been a massive disappointment this season. Still, there's plenty of time for the sophomore to turn things around, especially considering his opportunities to produce probably aren't going anywhere given the team's status as the worst club in the Western Conference.
