Jackson poured in 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and added six assists, five rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes during the Suns' 106-102 preseason loss to the Kings on Monday.

The second-year wing had previously stated that improving his outside shot was a priority for him this season, and he got off to a stellar start in that regard Monday. Jackson should benefit greatly from the extended playing time he received during his rookie campaign and will be counted on as a key component of the second unit to open the season. However, it remains to be seen how minutes will be sorted out at the three between him, offseason acquisition Trevor Ariza and T.J. Warren.