Jackson collected 14 points (5-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes in the Suns' 99-89 win over the Mavericks on Thursday.

Although he endured a nightmarish outing from in front of the arc (2-12 FG), Jackson did enough from distance to muster a solid scoring total. The second-year wing was also strong on the boards, posting his best rebounding total in seven December contests. Jackson is still putting together quite a few clunkers, as most recently evidenced by the fact he's shot 38.5 percent or less in six of the last eight games. However, his minutes appear to be locked in the mid-20s at minimum, giving him plenty of upside across all formats.