Suns' Josh Jackson: Full stat line off bench
Jackson collected 14 points (5-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes in the Suns' 99-89 win over the Mavericks on Thursday.
Although he endured a nightmarish outing from in front of the arc (2-12 FG), Jackson did enough from distance to muster a solid scoring total. The second-year wing was also strong on the boards, posting his best rebounding total in seven December contests. Jackson is still putting together quite a few clunkers, as most recently evidenced by the fact he's shot 38.5 percent or less in six of the last eight games. However, his minutes appear to be locked in the mid-20s at minimum, giving him plenty of upside across all formats.
More News
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.