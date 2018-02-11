Suns' Josh Jackson: Goes for 20 points in loss
Jackson posted 20 points (10-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, four blocked shots and a steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 123-113 loss to the Nuggets.
Jackson, despite enjoying a great rookie season with the Suns, may be seeing a reduction in minutes with the arrival of Elfrid Payton. When everyone returns to full health, Jackson could be demoted to the second unit with Payton, Devin Booker and T.J Warren as the team's starting backcourt.A lot will depend on how effective Payton and Booker are together, and there may be a few games where Booker will man the point and Jackson will return to the two spot, but it seems unlikely that the Suns brought Payton in to bench him. Owners of Jackson will need to monitor this situation closely, as a reduction of output from the rookie could affect many owners adversely as fantasy playoffs approach.
