Suns' Josh Jackson: Goes through practice Saturday
Jackson (hip) went through practice Saturday and should be considered questionable for Sunday's contest against the Pacers, Scott Bordow of The Arizona Republic reports.
Jackson missed Friday's contest against the Rockets while nursing a right hip strain, prompting Troy Daniels and Danuel House to see expanded roles. More word on Jackson's availability for Sunday should emerge following morning shootaround.
