Jackson tallied 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt), eight assists, four rebounds, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 123-119 loss to the Clippers.

Jackson handed out a career-high eight assists Monday as the Suns fell in overtime to the Clippers. The efficient shooting was nice for Jackson who has had his struggles in the past. T.J. Warren returned for this game but was ejected which meant Jackson was able to see some extended playing time. He could be owned in standard leagues but keep in mind that both Warren and Devin Booker (hamstring) will return and cut into his playing time.