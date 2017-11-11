Suns' Josh Jackson: Has best game of the season in loss
Jackson collected 18 points (9-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 22 minutes during Friday's 128-112 loss to Orlando.
Jackson scored a career-high 18 points on Friday, while filling up the box-score in the process. His minutes have been inconsistent over his first 12 games, with the change in head-coach appearing to have not changed this at all. He has demonstrated his upside from time-to-time, but still only remains a player who should be owned in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Career-high scoring total in win•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Struggles in debut Wednesday•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Draws start Wednesday•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Team-high scoring total in Wednesday's loss•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Mixed bag in Monday's start•
-
Suns' Josh Jackson: Starting Monday's exhibition•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...