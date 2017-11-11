Jackson collected 18 points (9-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 22 minutes during Friday's 128-112 loss to Orlando.

Jackson scored a career-high 18 points on Friday, while filling up the box-score in the process. His minutes have been inconsistent over his first 12 games, with the change in head-coach appearing to have not changed this at all. He has demonstrated his upside from time-to-time, but still only remains a player who should be owned in deeper leagues.