Jackson took a hard fall during during Thursday's matchup with the Pistons and is now headed to the locker room, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

It appears Jackson is dealing with a knee injury after attempting to block a Thon Maker dunk, which Jackson was called for a foul on. He walked back to the locker room with the assistance of trainers, which is a reassuring sign. Look for more updates to come in the next 24 hours with Saturday's game against the Kings approaching.