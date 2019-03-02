Suns' Josh Jackson: Heads to bench Friday
Jackson will come off the bench in Friday's game against New Orleans.
After starting the past 13 games, Jackson will be replaced by Dragan Bender in the starting lineup Friday. After a strong stretch of play early in February, Jackson's struggled, managing just 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists over his past four contests.
