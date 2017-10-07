Jackson managed 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Friday's 112-101 preseason loss to the Jazz.

The 2017 first rounder drew the start at small forward and played the second-most minutes on the Suns, doubling up his playing time from last Tuesday's preseason opener versus the Trail Blazers. Jackson parlayed the opportunity into a second consecutive impressive performance to open his pro career. The 20-year-old has shot 47.6 percent from the field (10-for-21) -- including 60.0 percent (3-for-5) from three-point range -- over his first pair of exhibitions, with Friday's rebounding total was also an encouraging sight. Jackson has been impressing since Summer League play and appears set for a solid minutes load from the jump, even if he's unable to wrest the starting small forward job from T.J. Warren (concussion) to open the season.