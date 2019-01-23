Jackson supplied 27 points (10-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 118-91 loss to the Timberwolves.

Jackson amassed season highs in points, boards, and swats. He has made at least one three in nine of 11 games in January, and while his percentage from beyond the arc is still below average this month, Jackson isn't shying away from shot attempts. Moreover, Jackson is enjoying his most productive and efficient offensive stretch of the season, and he'll look to build on this momentum during Thursday's matchup with the Trail Blazers.