Suns' Josh Jackson: Keeps rolling wth double-double in loss
Jackson posted 22 points (7-24 FG, 0-4 4Pt, 8-10 FT), 11 rebounds two steals, an assist and a blocked shot in 30 minutes during Friday's 122-103 loss to the Pelicans.
This was Johnson's fourth straight 20-plus point appearance and it looks like he's taken the opportunity to make his case for a starting role on next year's roster while the usual backcourt is sidelined. Jackson would be a Rookie of the Year candidate if he had more opportunities on a better team, but the Kansas product has a tougher road in Phoenix. He'll continue churning out great stat lines in Phoenix's final two games.
