Suns' Josh Jackson: Keeps upping the ante in Sunday's loss
Jackson registered 23 points (10-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 26 minutes in Sunday's 115-110 loss to the Hornets.
Jackson extended his streak of 20-point efforts to four games, a career best. His scoring total Sunday was also a new personal best, and his 71.4 percent success rate was the second highest of his rookie campaign. Head coach Jay Triano appears to have found something with a starting backcourt of Devin Booker and Jackson, so expect the 2017 fourth overall pick to continue seeing plenty of run for the foreseeable future.
