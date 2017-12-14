Jackson mustered just two points (0-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound across 22 minutes in Wednesday's 115-109 loss to the Raptors.

The rookie drew another start but continued to struggle. Jackson has gone just 3-for-21 from the field over the last two games, including 1-for-8 from three-point range. He's posted three straight single-digit scoring totals overall, and he hasn't been able to make up for the downturn with solid production in the rebounding and assist categories. Despite seeing at least 22 minutes in the four games since Devin Booker (groin) has been sidelined, Jackson's output continues to leave plenty to be desired for fantasy owners.