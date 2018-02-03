Jackson poured in 20 points (7-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and added four rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes in Friday's 129-97 loss to the Jazz.

The rookie now has three consecutive 20-point efforts, the best offensive stretch of his career thus far. Jackson kept that streak alive Friday despite shooting under 40.0 percent for the second time in the last three contests. The 2017 first-round pick also has a trio of eight-rebound tallies in his last five games, enhancing his surging value across all formats.