Jackson (hip) registered 21 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes in Sunday's 120-97 loss to the Pacers.

The rookie returned from a one-game absence due to a hip ailment to generate a career-best scoring total. Jackson has upped his usage on the offensive end in recent games, as he's averaged 19.0 points on 17.5 shot attempts over his last two contests. The 20-year-old has posted double-digit point totals in four straight contests overall and is averaging a solid 15.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 27.0 minutes in four January games. With T.J. Warren currently sidelined due to an ailing back, Jackson could have another starting opportunity when the Suns face the Trail Blazers on Tuesday evening.