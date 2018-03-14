Jackson compiled 19 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four steals, three rebounds, one assist and one block in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 129-107 loss to Cleveland.

Jackson scored 19 points to go with four steals in Tuesday's loss to Cleveland. He missed the previous game with a minor knee concern but was able to play and see and his full complement of minutes. The Suns could be cautious for the rest of the season given their position but given he remains healthy, Jackson should be a lock for at least 30 minutes a night.